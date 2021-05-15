DJ Khaled , fat joe , quincy jones
Social Media Wants Fat Joe To “Lean Back After Calling DJ Khaled “Quincy Jones Of Hip-Hop”

Posted 22 hours ago

Fat Joe has been in the game since the early 1990s and is still churning out hits when many of his peers have faded or struggle to remain visible, with all due respect. In a recent interview, Joey Crack said that DJ Khaled is the “Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop” and Twitter is telling the Terror Squad honcho to “Lean Back” with his opinion.

The artist born Joseph Cartagena was a guest on N.O.R.E.’s and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast program discussing a variety of issues as they’re known to do. When the discussion turned to DJ Khaled’s recent Khaled Khaled album and the track “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring former rivals Jay-Z and Nas, Fat Joe believed that to be a mark of Khaled’s genius thus leading him to make the weighty comparison.

“People take away the greatness from Khaled and they say, ‘Well he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and puts them on the same song,’” Joe began. “There’s a million DJs and producers that try that, and those ain’t hit records. And it’s been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit, like a smash hit that can play on the radio, is streaming incredibly. So Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip-hop right now.”

Fat Joe caught wind of the criticism of his comparison of Khaled and Jones but fired back as the Bronx native only can in a video response that was captured and recorded by FKZ TV. Peep Fat Joe’s response to the noise below.

And keep scrolling to see the response from the Twitter masses.

Fair point made.

