CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre Festival Fiasco

Jeffrey can breathe a sigh of relief.

Q 100.5's Nightmare On Q Street

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Ja Rule received good news he’s been waiting to hear for some years. He will not be held liable for one of the greatest jigs in American history.

Complex is reporting that the Queens rapper will not be held legally liable for his involvement in the Fyre Festival. The greatest party that never happened clearly left thousands of people befuddled, led astray and robbed of millions of dollars. Therefore a $100 million dollar class action lawsuit was filed by Geragos & Geragos on the behalf of the attendees.

Luckily a judge ruled in Ja’s favor citing that he and Fyre Festival’s chief marketing officer Grant Margolin were both unaware of Billy McFarland’s underhanded practices regarding the fund raising, fraud and pyramid scheming. In a statement obtained by AllHipHop Rule’s lawyer said the announcement was “nothing short of a total vindication of Mr. Atkins”.

While the Growing Up Hip-Hop star is absolved of any wrong doing jigmaster general Billy McFarland is still behind bars serving six years in federal prison for fraud. But he claims he will make good on this historic disaster by planning another Fyre Festival upon his release. Yes; white privilege is something else.

Photo: WENN/PPTB

Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre Festival Fiasco  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

ja rule

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Nominees
 3 hours ago
11.20.19
Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre…
 3 hours ago
11.20.19
Studio Exec Suggested Juila Roberts Play Harriet Tubman
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Donnie Houston & GT Mayne
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 18 hours ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 20 hours ago
11.19.19
Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After…
 23 hours ago
11.19.19
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriter Award At Soul…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
14 items
All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
9 items
Kanye West Announces ‘Jesus Is King Part II’…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 2 days ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Sunday Service Lakewood
The Gospel According To Ye: Sunday Service At…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close