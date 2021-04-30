DJ Khaled Drops Star-Studded ‘Khaled Khaled’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled knows how to make a grand entrance.

On the eve of his twelfth studio effort Khaled Khaled, the Miami-based DJ revealed he had one extra surprise left for his latest album, a guest appearance from Cardi B. This on top of securing guest vocals from Beyoncé, Nas and JAY-Z joining forces for “Sorry Not Sorry,” a massive star-laden track with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby and more plus Khaled’s usual array of guests including Big Sean, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and others.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & More For ‘Khaled Khaled’

Khaled Khaled is as massive an album in name as one can get and Khaled spared no expense in making sure he got the most out of his expensive Rolodex of friends. Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber both make appearances as Khaled dives into utilizing old samples (“Song Cry,” “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City,” Eric Clapton’s “Layla”) and ensuring his big-name guests do the absolute most they can. It worked to chart-topping success with “Wild Thoughts” and here, the Miami-producer continues the trend.

Watch the video for “Sorry Not Sorry” directed by Hype Williams above. Stream Khaled Khaled in full below.

Also On 97.9 The Box: