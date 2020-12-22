The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

While Gucci Mane and Jeezy were able to put their very serious personal beef behind them for the sake of the culture and give everyone one of the most memorable Verzuz battles of 2020, don’t expect mortal enemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule to do the same anytime soon.

While fans have been clamoring and day dreaming of a face-to-face battle between the two rappers from Queens, Ja Rule and Fiddy have admitted they don’t have much interest in participating in one with 50 saying he’d rather battle Snoop. Now that it’s become clear that 50 and Ja won’t be squashing their beef anytime soon (even Fat Joe attempted to bring the two together to no avail), Ja’s decided to continue his decades old war of words with the former G-Unit general.

Speaking to HipHopDX about the proposed Verzuz that would break the internet should it ever happen, Ja Rule bluntly stated “That ain’t gonna happen… Everybody don’t want the smoke! Everybody don’t want the smoke” when told he and 50 would make the most sense as a Verzuz matchup.

Say what y’all will about Ja Rule, but the man does have a catalog of hits that had him dominating the charts in late 90’s and early 00’s like few did. Though 50 Cent has more street cred in the rap game than Ja ever had (no shots), Rule did have more chart-climbing hits over the years than 50. Just sayin.’

We’re actually still upset that we never got an entire album from the rap trio once known as Murder Inc. (Jay-Z, Ja Rule and DMX).

Still, Ja Rule is ready to do a Verzuz battle with whoever as he’s only a phone call away. But who from that era outside of 50 makes the most sense? Ma$e? Busta Rhymes? Let us know who you’d like to see Ja go up against in a Verzuz battle outside of 50 Cent in the comments below.

Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The Smoke” In A Verzuz was originally published on hiphopwired.com

