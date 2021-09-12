BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Deandra Kanu Shares Her ‘Bachelor’ Experience & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Deandra Kanu Thumbnail

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Dallas native Deandra Kanu has been on two of the biggest dating reality shows, The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation Paradise. Now she’s kicking it with Young Jas for a little tea spillage about the shows, what you don’t know about The Bachelor or Bachelor Nation and more!

RELATED: The Baddest Bride: Trina Reveals She’s Engaged

RELATED: Bun B Tapped For Black Heritage Day At 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

RELATED: All The Houston References On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

deandra kanu

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items

Music Never Dies: 10 Memorable 9/11 Tribute Songs…

 1 day ago
09.11.21

The Baddest Bride: Trina Reveals She’s Engaged

 2 days ago
09.10.21

TSA Is Increasing Fines For Not Wearing A…

 2 days ago
09.10.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Report: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty…

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Jaheim Arrested For Animal Cruelty, Accused of Starving…

 2 days ago
09.10.21

K. Michelle Says She Won’t Get The Vaccine…

 2 days ago
09.10.21
15 items

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” [VIDEO]

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Use Their New Tiffany &…

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 2 days ago
09.10.21

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In…

 3 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close