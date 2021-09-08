Entertainment News
Rotimi & His Fiancée Reveal They’re Expecting A Baby Boy

According to People.com, singer and actor Rotimi is expecting his first baby with his fiance Vanessa Mdee.  The couple shared the exciting news on social media revealing that they are having a baby boy.

RELATED STORY: Rotimi "Walk With Me"

The couple shared their excitement in a recent exclusive interview with People Magazine.  “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” they say. “We love it.”

Mdee also shared that her pregnacy has been “very smooth” so far, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

Congrats to the happy couple!  This is going to be one good looking baby.

Rotimi

