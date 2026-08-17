Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore Ravens Announce Death of Legend O.J. Brigance at 56

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Brigance was a beloved Ravens figure who played a key role in their Super Bowl XXXV championship team.
  • After retiring, Brigance returned to the Ravens in a mentorship role, earning national recognition for player development.
  • Brigance and his wife founded a nonprofit to support those living with ALS, which he battled with faith and grace.
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Rob Carr / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that legendary linebacker, special teams standout and longtime organization leader O.J. Brigance has died at the age of 56 following a 19-year battle with ALS.

The Ravens said Brigance was a beloved member of the organization whose impact extended far beyond the football field. Through his work with players, coaches and staff, Brigance became a source of guidance, strength and inspiration throughout the franchise.

Brigance first made his mark in Baltimore with the Canadian Football League’s Baltimore Stallions, helping the team capture the 1995 Grey Cup championship.

He later returned to Baltimore as a member of the Ravens and played a key role on the franchise’s Super Bowl XXXV championship team during the 2000 season. Brigance, a linebacker and special teams standout, recorded the first tackle of the Ravens’ Super Bowl victory.

His seven-year NFL playing career ended after the 2002 season, but his relationship with the Ravens continued. The team announced that Brigance returned to the organization in a personnel and player engagement role, where he became a trusted mentor to generations of Ravens players.

His work in player development earned national recognition, with the Ravens receiving the NFL’s Best Overall Player Development Program award in both 2005 and 2006.

Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, in 2007. Despite the disease progressively limiting his physical abilities, he continued working with the organization and remained a visible presence at the Ravens’ facility and throughout the Baltimore community.

Following his diagnosis, Brigance and his wife, Chanda, founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation. The nonprofit has worked to support people living with ALS and their families by helping provide equipment, support services, resources and assistance while also raising awareness about the disease.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in the team’s announcement that the organization was devastated by Brigance’s death, describing him as a Ravens legend, mentor and beloved figure throughout Baltimore. Bisciotti also pointed to Brigance’s passion on the field, welcoming personality and years of service to the community and the fight against ALS.

Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome remembered Brigance as one of the most genuine people he had ever known. Newsome said Brigance became a hero in Baltimore before his ALS diagnosis and an even greater inspiration through the faith, determination and grace he displayed during his battle with the disease.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens were blessed to have Brigance as a teammate, friend and brother for more than two decades. DeCosta credited Brigance with inspiring others through his humility, determination, optimism and love for people.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Death of Legend O.J. Brigance at 56 was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Instagram

Social Media Is Frying Instagram's New Logo Design

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Miami

Pretty & Petty 2.0: Cardi B Accuses Bia's Friend Of Sleeping With Offset During Their Marriage

Hip-Hop Wired
UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop

Joe Rogan Is Slowly Figuring Out Donald Trump Is A Grifter

Hip-Hop Wired
A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Doja Cat 2026 Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Doja Cat at Toyota Center

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

Essence’s Top 50 R&B Songs Has Me Thinking About Who’s Taking the Crown

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close