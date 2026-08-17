Tom Brady Calls Out NFL Players for ‘Easy Ways Out’ During Preseason

Tom Brady is weighing in on one of the NFL’s annual debates: How much should starters actually play during the preseason?

The Hall of Fame quarterback shared his thoughts Sunday, Aug. 16, on Instagram Stories, arguing that players should embrace preseason action rather than look for reasons to avoid it.

Source: John Iacono / Getty

“Preseason… regular season. I never wanted to be taken off the field,” Brady wrote. “Practice makes perfect… Too many people looking for easy ways out these days. When you’re a football player, and it’s football season, your job is to play football.”

Brady accompanied his comments with a clip from a 2010 preseason game in which he connected with then-New England Patriots receiver Randy Moss on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

His comments come as teams continue to balance the value of live-game repetitions against the risk of injuries. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently offered a contrasting opinion, saying preseason games are not “real football” and that he sees little advantage in playing.

Rodgers, 42, did not play in Pittsburgh’s Aug. 13 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The injury concern was highlighted Saturday when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation during his team’s preseason opener.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that he understood the frustration but supported the league’s efforts to protect players.

The differing opinions from Brady and Rodgers underscore the ongoing question facing NFL teams: Is preseason experience worth the risk?