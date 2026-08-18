10 Affordable Houston Neighborhoods

Source: Lane’s End / CENTURY 21 Scheetz

Looking for a Houston neighborhood where you can get more house without breaking the bank? Here are 10 areas worth checking out, along with approximate home price ranges:

Alief – About $180K–$300K. Affordable homes with plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. Gulfton – About $150K–$275K. A central location with relatively affordable housing and apartments. Sharpstown – About $180K–$300K. An established neighborhood with a variety of reasonably priced homes. South Acres/Crestmont Park – About $200K–$325K. Affordable housing with convenient access to major highways. Greenspoint – About $150K–$275K. One of the more budget-friendly areas for renters and homebuyers. East End – About $250K–$400K. Close to downtown and the East River area, with older homes and newer construction. South Houston – About $180K–$300K. A more affordable option for buyers looking for access to the Houston metro area. Northside – About $200K–$350K. Close to downtown and METRORail, with a mix of older homes and new development. Independence Heights – About $250K–$400K. An area seeing new development while still offering some more attainable homes. Kashmere Gardens – About $150K–$275K. A historically affordable area that has seen increased investment and redevelopment.

Bottom Line

If you’re house hunting in Houston, you don’t necessarily have to spend $400,000 or more. Depending on the neighborhood, you can still find homes under $300,000—and sometimes significantly less.

Prices are approximate and can change based on the home, size, condition, and exact location.