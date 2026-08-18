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10 Affordable Houston Neighborhoods

Looking for a Houston neighborhood where you can get more house without breaking the bank

Published on August 18, 2026
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A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in a tranquil, wooded setting.
Source: Lane’s End / CENTURY 21 Scheetz

Looking for a Houston neighborhood where you can get more house without breaking the bank? Here are 10 areas worth checking out, along with approximate home price ranges:

  1. Alief – About $180K–$300K. Affordable homes with plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby.
  2. Gulfton – About $150K–$275K. A central location with relatively affordable housing and apartments.
  3. Sharpstown – About $180K–$300K. An established neighborhood with a variety of reasonably priced homes.
  4. South Acres/Crestmont Park – About $200K–$325K. Affordable housing with convenient access to major highways.
  5. Greenspoint – About $150K–$275K. One of the more budget-friendly areas for renters and homebuyers.
  6. East End – About $250K–$400K. Close to downtown and the East River area, with older homes and newer construction.
  7. South Houston – About $180K–$300K. A more affordable option for buyers looking for access to the Houston metro area.
  8. Northside – About $200K–$350K. Close to downtown and METRORail, with a mix of older homes and new development.
  9. Independence Heights – About $250K–$400K. An area seeing new development while still offering some more attainable homes.
  10. Kashmere Gardens – About $150K–$275K. A historically affordable area that has seen increased investment and redevelopment.

 Bottom Line

If you’re house hunting in Houston, you don’t necessarily have to spend $400,000 or more. Depending on the neighborhood, you can still find homes under $300,000—and sometimes significantly less.

Prices are approximate and can change based on the home, size, condition, and exact location.

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