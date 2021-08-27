Entertainment News
Drake Appears To Use ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ To Deliver ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date

Drake may have used a guerilla marketing tactic to finally reveal when his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy album was dropping.

On Friday (August 27), viewers of SportsCenter on ESPN were treated to a grainy, cryptic message interwoven between a build-up for the start of college football season and highlights from Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Othani, the Little League World Series and more. Then the video cuts to an individual with a bandana covering his face and a cardboard cut out which reads ‘CLB SEPTEMBER 3’ before eventually cutting to the morning SportsCenter anchors.

The news would be the first confirmed date for Certified Lover Boy since Drake and OVO Sound teased the album back in October 2020. Since then it has gone through delays, a knee injury on Drake’s end, a COVID bout and more. In the interim, he released his Scary Hours 2 EP featuring the singles “What’s Next,” and “Wants And Needs” featuring Lil Baby.

The news of a confirmed release date comes on the heels of Kanye West’s third listening session for his oft-delayed DONDA album and the reignited cold war between the two. After Drake’s guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” dropped on August 20, it pushed Kanye to share a since-deleted screenshot of a group chat on Instagram, one which included one of Drake’s forever foes in Pusha T.

“I live for this,” he wrote. “I’ve been f*cked with by nerd ass jock n*ggas like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

On “Betrayal,” Drake raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go. Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.”

After Ye’s latest DONDA listening session, the placeholder date for his upcoming 10th studio effort has been switched to — you guessed it, September 3.

