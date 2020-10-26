CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Uses His Classic Projects To Reveal ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date

The 6 God will be blessing fans at the top of the new year.

(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Drake has been in his bag. The 6 God took to social media to reveal the release date of his highly-anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy, sort of.

The Toronto rapper posted a minute-long teaser clip that revealed the new project will be dropping in January 2021. With some ethereal instrumentation, the visual features some aesthetic updates on the covers of past albums, including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

For now “January 2021,” which is revealed at the end of the video, is as specific as it gets.

Drake’s last proper album was 2018’s Scorpion. Watch the trailer below.

Drake Uses His Classic Projects To Reveal ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

drake

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Selena: the series still
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 4 hours ago
10.26.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 5 hours ago
10.26.20
Mike Tyson Hits Boosie Badazz With A Gut…
 8 hours ago
10.26.20
Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5”…
 8 hours ago
10.26.20
Drake Uses His Classic Projects To Reveal ‘Certified…
 9 hours ago
10.26.20
Retired NBA Baller Zach Randolph’s Wife Files For…
 10 hours ago
10.26.20
50 Cent: “F*ck Donald Trump”
 21 hours ago
10.25.20
T.I. & Jeezy Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 1 day ago
10.26.20
10 items
Meet Your New 'Cheaters' Host: Peter Gunz
 1 day ago
10.26.20
“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After…
 1 day ago
10.25.20
MP3waxx.com Deejays & Producers Honors Luncheon BET Hip Hop Awards Weekend 2014
Hurricane Chris Indicted On 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In…
 2 days ago
10.24.20
Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
10.24.20
JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM
 3 days ago
10.25.20
10 items
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Hit With…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
15 items
Saweetie Says Send Him #BackToTheStreets If He Ain’t…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
A$AP Ferg Says He Can’t Be Kicked Out…
 3 days ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close