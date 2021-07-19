Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Baby & His Son Shine During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Performance [Video]

Lil Durk also hit the stage.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch Lil Baby's Full Performance From Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Radio One Digital

In case you missed it, Atlanta’s biggest Hip-Hop concert, Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, went down over the weekend, and Lil Baby was on hand to shut it down.

The Atlanta native made sure to represent during his performance at Birthday Bash, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

To mark the momentous occasion, the concert was moved to Center Parc Stadium, a much bigger venue that it’s usually held at to accommodate the larger crowd who showed up to see the larger-than-life lineup of acts that included Young Thug, Migos, Gunna, Lil Keed, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, Big Latto, Beat King, BRS Kash, Money Mu, Yung Bleu, Morray, Mooski, Erica Banks and of course Lil Baby.

lil Baby and son at Birthday Bash ATL 25

Source: Prince Williams / Radio One Digital

Lil Baby lived up to his smash hit “Drip Too Hard,” which he performed, and his other big records had the crowd going crazy. He also made sure to bring out Lil Durk, whom he collaborated with on the 2021 album The Voice and is set to go on tour with. Like his previous Birthday Bash performances, Lil Baby brought out his son Jason Armani, and the younging stole the show during the brief but very dope moment.

But, make no mistake, Lil Baby cemented why he is currently one of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts right now with his Birthday Bash performance. If you didn’t get a chance to witness it in person, don’t worry. We got you.

You can watch Lil baby’s performance in its entirety below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Radio One Digital

Lil Baby & His Son Shine During Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Performance [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED JULY 18]
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Eight - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
59 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Holding ‘Donda’ Listening Session In Atlanta,…
 9 hours ago
07.19.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…
 13 hours ago
07.19.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.21
Lil Baby & His Son Shine During Hot…
 16 hours ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She…
 16 hours ago
07.19.21
15 itemsBET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports…
 17 hours ago
07.19.21
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks…
 17 hours ago
07.19.21
Jason Bateman Visits "Late Show With Dave Letterman"
Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61
 18 hours ago
07.19.21
10 items
Spitting Image: Twitter Can’t Get Over How Much…
 20 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
Kanye West Teases New Album With Listening Session…
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close