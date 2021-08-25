Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To “Ye”

Yeezy wants to switch up his moniker.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Kanye Omari West wants to change his name. The Chicago multi-hyphenate and occasional rapper has petitioned to legally change his name to “Ye.”

TMZ reports that Yeezy filed legal documents in Los Angeles requesting that his name officially be changed to just his nickname, Ye.

Reportedly, the “Heard Em Say” rapper also wants to drop the West from his name, too. Variety reports that Mr. West, for now, is seeking the change in moniker for “personal reasons.”

To paraphrase that barber in Coming To America (Clarence, portrayed by Arsenio Hall), his momma named him Kanye, we’re going to call him Kanye. But in all seriousness, we’ll respect his wishes—and it seems like the judge will have no reason not to sign off on the request.

West is going to be busy this week with his latest listening session for the still unreleased DONDA album going down Thursday, August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Ye recently made headlines when news broke that he is recreating his childhood South Side of Chicago home on the stadium’s field.

As for when the album will be available, that’s still TBD.

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To “Ye”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED AUGUST 19]
The World Premiere Of The New Japanese/American Co-Production Of the Feature Film "Take A Chance"
67 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name…

 5 hours ago
08.25.21

Twenty Years Gone: Here Is The Story Of…

 9 hours ago
08.25.21

PnB Rock Hit With Three Years Probation Over…

 22 hours ago
08.24.21

Porsha Williams Proudly Shows Off Her Fupa, Denies…

 22 hours ago
08.24.21

Check The Stats: These Viral TikTok Songs Have…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

2 Members Of Connecticut Rap Group Charged With…

 1 day ago
08.24.21
8 items

National Women’s Equality Day : Black Women Fighting…

 1 day ago
08.25.21

Taco Bell Appoints Lil Nas X As Its…

 1 day ago
08.24.21

Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West A “Fake…

 1 day ago
08.24.21
Photos
Close