OMB Bloodbath Turns Into ‘Billboard Bloodbath’ On ‘Blood Sample’ Feat. EST Gee

Drive around certain sections of Houston and you’ll see OMB Bloodbath.

Well, you won’t see her in person, although she has a history of pulling up in Third Ward and giving back to her community. Rather, look in the sky and you can see the large billboard for her brand new EP, Blood Sample. In Houston, owning a space on a billboard symbolizes you made it. And OMB Bloodbath has ascended to a new level in the last 15 months, from record label dreams to cracking over 10 million plays on Spotify and more.

She gets nimble with her wordplay on Blood Sample, her 5-track EP released on July 13. Doubling up on couplets, relating varying tales of street life to her current wealth status, it all comes full circle for the Third Ward rapper. Last year, she, along with KenTheMan and Chase B, delivered a summer anthem in “For Me” amid inking a partnership with LVRN/Interscope Records.

Blood Sample carries Houston through its creator and its title track, the piano-driven “77004,” which serves as an homage to her Third Ward home. Rising Lousiville star EST Gee joins as the EP’s lone feature for “Not Gang,” and towards the end of the project on songs such as “Eat Up Da Drip” and “Swiss Cheese,” she weaves through one-liners like an expert trying to navigate the 59/610 exchange by the Galleria.

After years of dropping quick-strike freestyles and mixtapes, Bloodbath’s latest is a turn towards stardom for the Houston artist. Stream the EP in full via Spotify and watch the official video for “Don’t Do It” below.

Want more heat from Texas women who’ve been killing it in hip-hop? Follow our Texas Women Who Winning playlist on Spotify!

