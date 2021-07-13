Entertainment News
Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burress

Veteran R&B singer Nivea had short-lived success in the music biz during the early 2000s, but sadly took a turn in her career that saw the “Danger” vocalist virtually vanish from the game halfway before decade’s end. In recent years Nivea has opened up about some of the struggles that led to her downfall, particularly in the BET documentary Finding Nivea, but her most recent sit-down with Kandi Burress was truly an eye-opener into some of the extreme adversities she had to actually go through.

While sitting down to promote her spot on the new girl group-themed show BET Presents: The Encore, Nivea took Kandi through all the trials and tribulations throughout her career for a special talk on the former Xscape member’s interview series, On That Note. From escaping a pedophile manager who engaged in a sexual relationship with her for years when she was a teen — he was in his 40s — to the roles that famous exes Lil Wayne and The-Dream played in making her want to quit music altogether, there is nothing left off the table in their hour-long discussion aside from a few names being withheld.

Here’s what Nivea says about Weezy’s broken promises that almost halted her career completely, grabbed from The Root:

“He said ‘come be with me. I got you,’” Nivea explained. “We was young, we were young and I think at the time he was one of those guys who wanted to be bigger or a more ‘on top’ person. We were so young.”

She later added, “I got real, real, real, real, real low. I’ll never get that low again, thank you Lord. I got so low because I was depleted. I had nothing for me. I couldn’t inspire. I couldn’t be optimistic anymore, I couldn’t pump myself back up. I had nothing left.”

We’re rooting for you, Nivea! Watch her full interview with Kandi Burress for On That Note below, which is sure to make you laugh, cry, get angry and most definitely be inspired to never give up:

