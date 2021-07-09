Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With Amari Bailey’s Mom Johanna Leia

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

Drake sure knows how to woo the ladies.

After being spotted with Johanna Leia at a Sierra Canyon basketball game last month, the 34-year-old multi-time Grammy Award-winner decided to up the ante by taking Leia out on a date — to Dodgers Stadium.

While the Dodgers were in Miami finishing a three-game set against the Marlins, Drake decided to make sure Leia had a good time with not only a jersey and a dinner table set up near the third-base dugout but multiple dishes, a personal bartender, flowers and even a jersey.

Leia is the mother of Sierra Canyon star Amari Bailey, a teammate of LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James. While Bailey is off to go play his college ball at UCLA, it’s unclear how much more blossoming the relationship between his mom and Drake will be. Nevertheless, the internet had a field day with the date.

Drake’s been on a tear relationship-wise. Earlier this year, a man accused the Toronto native of breaking up his eight-year relationship and he even played coy and nice with the mother of his son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. As for Drizzy himself, fans are still wondering when Certified Lover Boy will drop. After originally teasing the project for January, he’s now stated it’ll arrive later this summer.

Drake Caught Talking To A Basketball Mom Courtside – Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]
10 photos
drake , johanna leia

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With…
 31 mins ago
07.09.21
DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced…
 2 hours ago
07.09.21
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed,…
 3 hours ago
07.09.21
Prayers Up: Wale Shares He’s “Extremely Sick” &…
 22 hours ago
07.08.21
Jalen Rose Talks VERZUZ, Wines & More With…
 23 hours ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s New Defense Attorney Requests To Delay…
 24 hours ago
07.08.21
Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
9 items
James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga…
 1 day ago
07.08.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23:…
 2 days ago
07.08.21
They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition…
 2 days ago
07.07.21
Photos
Close