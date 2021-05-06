Who Is Naomi Sharon? Meet The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The world knows thatis someone that you might need to watch your lady around and an aspiring singer may have found out the hard way.alleges that Drizzy slept with his fiancé, fellow singerand used “recording sessions” to get close to her.

In a now-deleted post, Sharon’s former Fiancé spoke about the heartbreak in a caption saying:

“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship eight years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die,” her ex alleged wrote on Instagram. “Then this major opportunity comes, and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over, and than out of nowhere, all the trust [vanishes] with knives in your back and your heart.”

Controversy aside, who is Naomi Sharon? Sharon, a Dutch and Caribbean singer/songwriter rose to fame on the Holland version of the hit TV Show, “The Voice.” Sharon gave her on rendition to the Aretha Franklin classic “Natural Woman” which you can see below.

In August 2020 she released her single, “1991.”

You can check out some of her best Instagram shots below.

