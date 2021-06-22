Entertainment News
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander

Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Trina and Trick Daddy may be connected by “Nann,” their history on Slip-N-Slide  Records and more but there’s one thing they definitely don’t agree on – offending JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

After audio leaked of a Clubhouse conversation Trick Daddy had regarding whether or not Beyoncé could sing and Hov never was the “greatest rapper alive,” Trina jumped on Instagram on Tuesday (June 22) to not only distance herself from Trick regarding those comments but made certain she sided with Queen Bey and Hov on matters of respect.

“ALL day, Everyday,” Trina wrote alongside video footage of JAY-Z and Beyoncé performing together. “The Queen.”

While Trina made certain not to deal with the wrath of the Beyhive, Trick wasn’t so lucky. Members of The Hive flooded the reviews section on Google and took aim at Trick’s restaurant Sunday’s Eatery in Miami, leaving one-star reviews and negative comments. The comments and ratings eventually dropped the restaurant’s Google Rating to a 2.6 out of 5.

“Terrible experience. Absolutely disgusting,” one user wrote before leaving a bee emoji next to a lemon emoji. “The lemonade was amazing tho.”

Trina is coming off a high following her Verzuz celebration with Eve on Wednesday (June 17) where she performed cult classics such as “Pull Over,” “Shut Up,” “Take It To The House” and even brought out Trick Daddy for their iconic “Nann” single. Needless to say, she’s avoiding all drama – especially BeyHive drama.

Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse Chat, Gets Gathered By The BeyHive
