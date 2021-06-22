Beyonce , Trick Daddy
HomeEntertainment News

Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse Chat, Gets Gathered By The BeyHive

Posted 19 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

The BeyHive is busy this morning with attacking Trick Daddy when a recent clip surfaced of the rapper dragging Beyonce’. It is unclear what the initial conversation was about but the clip allegedly surfaced from a Clubhouse room where the Miami rapper can be heard saying that Beyonce’ can’t sing or write.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others in the room also agreed and he moved on to critique her husband Jay-Z. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Hear the clip below.

HotNewHipHop reports that Trick added that “New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.” Of course, these comments woke up Beyonce’s super dedicated fan base and they’re slandering the rapper on social media.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out these reactions to Trick Daddy’s comments about the Queen below.

SEE: Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

SEE: Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine Bust

SEE: Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse Chat, Gets Gathered By The BeyHive  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick…
 10 hours ago
06.22.21
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In…
 10 hours ago
06.22.21
Bout It Bout It: Master P Campaigns For…
 14 hours ago
06.22.21
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Return For…
 15 hours ago
06.22.21
Wingstop Grand Opening
Rick Ross Introduces America To ‘Thighstop’ Following Chicken…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
J. Cole The Off-Season Tour
J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party
JAY-Z Wins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT Lawsuit Against Dame…
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Michael B. Jordan Called Out Over J’Ouvert Rum…
 17 hours ago
06.22.21
Ladies Love R&B Live With Mario
T-Pain Reveals He Went Into Depression After Usher…
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says…
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
12 items
Trick Daddy Claims Beyoncé Can’t Sing During Clubhouse…
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again…
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Will Smith Gives Fans The First Look At…
 2 days ago
06.21.21
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - The Back Outside Tour
Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce The ‘Back…
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close