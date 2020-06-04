CLOSE
Trina
Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” After Being Dragged By Her Lacefront, Twitter Don’t Know “Nann” Chill

Trina may have thought her apology would ease the dragging that is taking place on Twitter, but as she quickly learned–it wasn’t.

On Thursday (June 4) Trina took to the airwaves to apologize after calling protestors “animals” before calling for a stricter curfew. On today’s episode of the Trick and Trina Morning Show, the “Nann” rapper said that her comments were taken out of context before adding that her animal comment wasn’t meant towards Black people.

“I apologize for some of the comments I made yesterday when I was expressing how I felt about what was going on in my community here in Miami, Florida,” Trina said. “I can see why people were offended by my comments and wasn’t trying to discredit anyone’s actions with police so I am truly sorry for that part; but when I was calling people animals, I was talking about looters, not people who were protesting peacefully. I am Black. Why would I call Black people animals when I’m Black? That would mean I am calling myself an animal.”

As previously reported, in a discussion with Trick Daddy, Trina said, “They need to make the curfew from 6 pm to 6 am, that’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets, acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean.”

Although the apology was seemingly sincere, many fans called foul claiming that her replies on social media really revealed how she really felt at the time. Fans also were suspicious at the fact her “apology” was being promoted online by the home of her morning show 99 Jamz.

Of course, Trina’s nemesis, Khia, floated in the room of the canceling party with a drag of her own, causing the new hashtag #TrinaBassetHound to trend on Twitter, a reference Khia used when dragging her in a previous episode of her online show.

Check out what Twitter had to say below.

 

Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters "Animals" After Being Dragged By Her Lacefront, Twitter Don't Know "Nann" Chill

