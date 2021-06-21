Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce The ‘Back Outside’ Tour

Lil Baby is ready to take his well-earned victory lap around the country after a banner 2020.
The Atlanta rapper announced on Monday (June 21) his first national tour since the release of My Turn with the Back Outside tour. He’ll be joined by his The Voice of the Heroes co-star Lil Durk.
The 23-date trek across the country kicks off in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 15. In-between the duo will make stops in Charlotte, New Orleans, Phoenix, Oakland, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston and Dallas. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. while Citi cardmembers can get a jump on presale tickets beginning on Tuesday (June 22) through Thursday (June 24).
See the full list of dates below.
Sept. 1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 3 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Sept. 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Oct. 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
