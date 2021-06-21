Lil Baby & Lil Durk Announce The ‘Back Outside’ Tour

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby is ready to take his well-earned victory lap around the country after a banner 2020.

The Atlanta rapper announced on Monday (June 21) his first national tour since the release of My Turn with the Back Outside tour. He’ll be joined by his The Voice of the Heroes co-star Lil Durk.

The 23-date trek across the country kicks off in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 15. In-between the duo will make stops in Charlotte, New Orleans, Phoenix, Oakland, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston and Dallas. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. while Citi cardmembers can get a jump on presale tickets beginning on Tuesday (June 22) through Thursday (June 24).

See the full list of dates below.

Sept. 1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 3 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sept. 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Oct. 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

RELATED: Lil Baby Bought Out An Atlanta Foot Locker & Gave Away Everything

RELATED: Roddy Ricch Gets Nocturnal With “Late at Night,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk Connect For “Voice of the Heroes,” & More [NEW MUSIC FRIDAY]