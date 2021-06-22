Entertainment News
Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.

The latest assault claim on Breezy comes from a woman who says — don’t laugh, either! — that he hit her in the back of the head so hard that her actual weave top flew off.

TMZ reported on the story exclusively, claiming law enforcement told them that police were called to the singer’s now-infamous house in San Fernando Valley. The woman alleges that Brown slapped her, making part of her weave fall off, and a battery report on “Fine China” Chris soon followed. No arrest have been made so far, and TMZ alluded to the charge either getting filed as a misdemeanor or completely being thrown out altogether once the city attorney gets the case.

While we understand that people make things up, and sometimes musicians are targeted for just being famous, it’s. very hard to believe CB is a victim of defamation. We don’t even have to mention that Rihanna assault case from ’09 to make the point clear, but there has to be something going on with this man for him to constantly be put in situations where women, year after year, are saying he laid hands on them.

For the sake of Black Music Month, we can only hope this former R&B darling can come to a point in his life where controversy like this doesn’t always overshadow his attempt at a successful career.

Good luck.

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

