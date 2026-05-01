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Rockets Without Durant Again as Season Hangs in the Balance

Houston Rockets fans hoping for a return from Kevin Durant will have to wait a little longer

Published on May 1, 2026

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Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant Unveil KD19
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Houston Rockets fans hoping for a return from Kevin Durant will have to wait a little longer. The superstar forward is not expected to play tonight as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury.

Durant is dealing with a sprain and bone bruise suffered earlier in the series, and reports indicate the injury carries at least a two-week recovery timeline. While the Rockets initially listed him as “doubtful,” multiple sources confirm that he is extremely unlikely to suit up.

This will mark another missed game for Durant, who has been sidelined for most of the series after playing just one game before the injury occurred. Despite his absence, Houston has managed to stay competitive, forcing the series to extend.

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