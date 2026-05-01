Simone Biles Says $23K Red Carpet Price Tag Might Keep Her Home

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Olympic legend Simone Biles is keeping it real about the high cost of looking flawless on the red carpet—and she’s not sure it’s worth it.

The most decorated gymnast of all time recently went viral after revealing she spent around $23,000 (reported by some as $22,009) just to get ready for a major red carpet appearance. The price included her stylist, hair, and makeup team for a high-profile event, believed to be the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

In a candid TikTok video, Biles admitted the total left her shocked and questioning whether that kind of spending is normal in the celebrity world. She even joked that if those prices are the standard, fans might not see her at many future events.

“Is that normal?” she asked, adding that while she understands rising costs, the total felt extreme.

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Biles made it clear she wasn’t criticizing her glam team—calling them “lovely”—but instead wanted insight from other celebrities, athletes, and influencers about whether these sky-high fees are just part of the game now.

The internet quickly reacted, with many fans stunned by the amount. Some pointed out that red carpet appearances—especially at elite events—can come with hefty behind-the-scenes costs, including stylists and glam squads that charge thousands per booking.

Still, Biles kept it simple: if that’s the norm, she’s perfectly fine sitting it out.

“I’ll just stay home where it’s free,” she joked—sending a message that even global superstars have their limits.

Bottom line: Even at the highest level of fame, the cost of showing up can be just as jaw-dropping as the spotlight itself.