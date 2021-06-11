Good Morning H-Town
Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up The Heat With ‘Thot Sh*t’ [NEW VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion’s hiatus from music may have lasted less than two months but the three-time Grammy Award-winner is clearly back on brand. First, there was the announcement of the return of her “Tina Snow” alter-ego, complete with an anime-styled reawakening in a cryo chamber. Then there were the teases for “Thot Sh*t,” her new single and video out now and finally because the soon-to-be graduating Hottie wants to give back, a scholarship announcement for those attending the Roc Nation school.

But you’re here for the “Thot Sh*t” video with its homages to Black feminism, Fight Club, horror and more. You’re here to hear Megan Thee Stallion rap her ass off about the things a certain section of America attempted to deride and cancel her for (namely being herself) but she won’t ease up. The video opens up with a crusty politician leaving a trollish comment underneath Megan’s “Body” video all the while using it for his pleasure. The words come back to haunt him as for the next four minutes, Meg and crew decide to haunt the man wherever he goes, including a little surgery and running him over with a garbage truck.

The song “celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say,” according to a press release.

Watch the Aube Perrie-directed video for “Thot Sh*t” below.

