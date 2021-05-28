Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Throws A Star Studded House Party In “I Did It” With Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby & More [VIDEO]

Where's our invite though, Khaled?

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Another one! In case you haven’t been keeping up for the past few weeks DJ Khaled’s been going ham dropping visuals for cuts off his last LP, Khaled Khaled and for this good Friday (not the religious one), he comes through with his latest installment, “I Did It.”

Shooting the clip in his Miami mansion, Khaled invites Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Lil Baby to his private estate where each artist does there own thing while kicking their verses. Whether it was Lil Baby enjoying a speedboat, DaBaby playing chess in the pool or Megan Thee Stallion riding a horse (Pardison Fontaine is the luckiest of men), the Miami soiree looked all kinds of turnt.

Check out the entertaining visuals below and let us know what your favorite cut or video off of Khaled Khaled is.

DJ Khaled Throws A Star Studded House Party In “I Did It” With Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dababy , DJ Khaled , khaled khaled , lil baby , megan thee stallion

