Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion To Provide Scholarship For Roc Nation School

The Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur will give a full-ride scholarship to a student looking to attend the school created by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The latest addition to the academic programs at Long Island University-Brooklyn created in partnership with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation just got another star-studded boost.

Today (June 9), Megan Thee Stallion announced her plans to provide a four-year scholarship with tuition fully paid for a student wishing to pursue their degree at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus. The inaugural semester of the school will begin in the fall of 2021.

The news comes weeks after renowned producer and Hip-Hop educator 9th Wonder announced that he would be joining the school along with other veteran musicians as a visiting professor, teaching courses on how to create an album and about the history of Hip-Hop.

Megan Thee Stallion has always been a steadfast believer in the benefits of education. The Houston, Texas native is currently working towards her degree in health care administration at Texas Southern University while working hard as one of the top rappers in the industry. “Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said via a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

In addition to the scholarship, she also announced that she’ll be taking part in the school’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series”, which will give enrolled students at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment guidance on how to move forward in their careers in those industries. Those interested in the scholarship can apply here. The deadline is July 15.

Megan Thee Stallion To Provide Scholarship For Roc Nation School  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion , roc nation

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Teases The Return of Tina…
 4 hours ago
06.09.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…
 5 hours ago
06.09.21
Megan Thee Stallion To Provide Scholarship For Roc…
 5 hours ago
06.09.21
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game
Study: James Harden Named ‘Most Hated’ NBA Player…
 6 hours ago
06.09.21
Spotify and Bose Debut Exclusive Music Talk Show…
 8 hours ago
06.09.21
Taraji P. Henson Will Play Famed Antagonist Miss…
 10 hours ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With…
 23 hours ago
06.09.21
Rich Ish: JAY-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert…
 1 day ago
06.09.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Security Guard…
 1 day ago
06.09.21
Meek Mill Calls For New Gun Laws After…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Line Officially Unveils Its…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
10 items
Bow Wow Clowns Soulja Boy’s Struggle Hairline &…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul
Showtime Offering Fans Refunds Over Mayweather/Paul Fight
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest…
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking…
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close