Megan Thee Stallion Teases The Return of Tina Snow & New Single “Thot Sh*T” With Bootyful Instagram Post

 

Megan Thee Stallion Resurrects Tina Snow For New 'Thot Sh*t' Single

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s brief hiatus is over. The leader of the Hot Girls is here to make sure the hotties will have the hot girl summer they were forced to put on hold last year because of rona.

The Houston rapper announced back in April to her fans that she was taking a break from music by sharing some creative posts on Instagram of herself recuperating in a capsule, a clever nod to animes that Thee Stallion enjoys.

Sunday (Jun.6), she announced that she was back and fully recharged with a video showing her vitals, such as her mental health, confidence, bars, and most importantly, her knees, all being at 100% to mark the return of her popular alter ego, Tina Snow.

She wasn’t done. In subsequent follow-up posts, Tina Snow announced her new single “Thot Sh*t” is on the way and blessed us with two posts showing off her natural booty and beauty. The first post features Pardison Fontaine’s boo in a blue bikini with rocking her natural hair, and in the second photo, we see Tina Snow dressed up as a nurse while flaunting her iconic cakes signaling this summer will indeed be a hot one.

While The Stallion was recharging her batteries, she wasn’t totally absent from the world. Easily one of the biggest musical acts right now, she was out winning multiple awards, including Grammys’, Billboard Music Awards, and just recently iHeart Music Awards as well.

When she makes her triumphant return this Friday (Jun.10), she will be riding a huge wave of momentum she built up following the release of her critically acclaimed debut project Good News.

We’re looking forward to Tina Snow showing her ass literally and figuratively cause the world definitely wants to enjoy its hot vax summer. “Thot Sh*t” is now available for pre-download via Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

