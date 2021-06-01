Entertainment News
DaBaby Questioned By Miami Police In Memorial Day Shooting

The incident was one of three major shootings in Miami to make headlines over Memorial Day Weekend.

A Memorial Day shooting that took place in Miami on Monday (May 31) left two people injured and has led police to question North Carolina rapper DaBaby as part of their investigation.

|| RELATED: Cam Coldheart, Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With DaBaby, Dead At 33 ||

|| RELATED: New Report Suggests Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Committed Suicide ||

One of the victims was critically wounded by the gunfire, which occurred near several popular Miami Beach restaurants just before midnight. TMZ spoke with area law enforcement, who say they are actively following tips related to the shooting. Police detained several people in their search for answers, but no arrests have been made. They ask that anyone with information contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

The rapper has not spoken publicly about the incident, or his conversation with investigators. His most recent social media post came by way of Instagram: On May 31, DaBaby posted a video recapping his show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Monday’s shooting was just one of three major incidents involving gun violence to make national headlines during Miami’s Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

On Sunday, May 30, two people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a mass shooting. According to reports, three people got out of an SUV and “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd” of people who were standing outside a “scheduled event” at an establishment in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens.

 

“This is unacceptable,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. “We should be remembering those who are lost, who’ve served our country, and instead, here we are standing, once again, for a terrible tragedy.

On Friday, May 28, The Miami Herald reported that seven people were shot, one fatally, during a drive-by shooting.

