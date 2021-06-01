Ari Lennox Joins JaeRene For ‘Bed Of Lies’

Music
JaeRene never made it a talking point of her emerging career she was related to Ari Lennox. Even as Lennox became a star with the release of Shea Butter Baby and shouted out her family during a 2019 concert in Houston, JaeRene kept her talents known, wanting to show the world she could do it without any major familiar cosigns.

The two cousins team for “Bed Of Lies,” where Lennox is a featured guest but everything is a showcase for JaeRene. Over slow piano build, the singer handles the chorus and second verses with Lennox handling the opening verse.

“Jaelyn (JaeRene) means the world to me,” Lennox said of JaeRene who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in April. “Her immaculate voice has so much control, rifts, colors, and layers. I’m simply honored to be featured on this beautiful record she wrote, ‘Bed of Lies’. I’ve been a fan of hers ever since I heard her sing at the age of 9. Her debut EP is a true favorite of mine. ‘Paradise’ and ‘Ride or Die’ have been on repeat ever since.”

With loyalty in question, being over your head in love is the topic of conversation. While Ari isn’t checking for disrespect and is preparing to switch numbers, Rene is cautious because even as the lie feels comfortable, she should move differently, right?

Press play on “Bed Of Lies” from JaeRene and Ari Lennox below. The single is taken from JaeRene’s final project, Unfinished with guest features from Z-RoPaul WallMarqus ClaeInayah Lamis and more.

