Hear JaeRene’s Final Inspirational Single “Safe Place (to Fall Apart)”

JaeRene Safe Place Cover

Source: Limelight Media / Limelight Media

One week after JaeRene, the 19-year-old Houston singer tragically lost her life due to a drunk driver, her family has released one of her final songs.

Titled “Safe Place (to Fall Apart),” the R&B ballad riffs on offering inspiration and shows off her beloved vocals which fans and friends fell in love with as she began her ascent as Houston’s “R&B Princess.”

“Gotta hold it together now, can let them see the seams,” she sings on the track. “Let me put a caution sign around, what’s left of my broken dreams.”

A portion of the proceeds from the single will go to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD).  A candlelight vigil took place on Monday (April 12) in her honor at the Raven Tower and her funeral is set for Tuesday (April 13) at Sagemont Church located at 11300 S Sam Houston Parkway E. Masks are required in order for guests to attend.

Stream “Safe Place (to Fall Apart)” below.

 

jaerene

