Rising Houston Singer JaeRene Killed In Tragic Car Accident

Source: Courtesy Of Limelight Media

JaeRene, the 19-year-old Houston singer whose presence lit up a room and guested on the “H-Town For Real” remix alongside Paul WallLil FlipZ-Ro and others, was killed early Wednesday morning (April 7).

Jae, born Jaelyn Chapman, was traveling with three other individuals on the Westpark Tollway when an intoxicated driver headed in the wrong direction struck the vehicle she was in. The three others occupants of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

“There’s no signage that fixes someone intoxicated driving. There’s nothing that’s going to stop this other than people being responsible, people being good citizens and neighbors and not doing this any more,” Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said. “It’s tragic, it’s incredibly tragic.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with Chapman’s funeral costs.

Chapman’s YouTube channel was filled with numerous videos and acoustic performances highlighting her angelic singing voice as well as performances for the likes of K. Michelle and her audition for The Voice in 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chapman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

