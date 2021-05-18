Entertainment News
Home

Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London

Rae says name-dropping Lauren was one of her biggest regrets.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

As Issa Rae continues to reach new heights in her professional career, the 36-year-old has not forgotten the people, and moments, that have impacted her journey. In the June issue of Vanity Fair, Rae shares a memory of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who she says came through in a major way to mend the relationship between herself and actress Lauren London.

|| RELATED: Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of The Strongest Women I know’ ||

|| RELATED: Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To Support “Women on Top” Initiative ||

According to Rae, one of her “biggest regrets” occurred when she name-dropped London in interviews and her memoir. Rae said she rubbed her the wrong way by complaining that TV execs had suggested that London could play the lead in Awkward Black Girl, a role that Rae had written for herself.

 

One of my biggest regrets, naming her,” said Issa. “She took offense to that.” The relationship was eventually repaired, however, one fateful night at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash.

Rae says Nispey knew of the issue and decided it was time the two made peace.

“He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,’” she said. “It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation. We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don’t understand, I’m an awkward Black girl.’ In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.’ I completely get that.”

You can read more about Issa Rae in the June issue of Vanity Fair.

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

The Latest:

Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Issa Rae , Lauren London , Nipsey Hussle

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil…
 53 mins ago
05.19.21
Drake Invests Millions In Plant-Based “Chicken” Company
 1 hour ago
05.19.21
Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79
 3 hours ago
05.19.21
Clout Chaser Central: Rapper Bugzie the Don Faces…
 4 hours ago
05.19.21
Big Latto: Mulatto Officially Changes Her Name To…
 6 hours ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her…
 21 hours ago
05.19.21
Woman Earns Petty Award For Throwing Lavish Fake…
 24 hours ago
05.18.21
Young Thug Clarifies His Prior Comparison To JAY-Z’s…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Joe Budden Issues Statement On Olivia Dope’s Sexual…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Gang Related…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Travis Scott To Be Honored By Parsons School…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
20 items
Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Photos
Close