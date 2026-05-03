Louisiana Principal Placed on Leave After Alleged Boosie School Vist

Source: Getty / Radio One

A Louisiana high school principal has been placed on administrative leave following an unapproved visit by rapper Boosie Badazz, sparking debate across social media and the local community.

According to reports, James Rollins, principal of Northside High School in Lafayette Parish, was removed from his position after Boosie—whose real name is Torrence Hatch—appeared on campus during a student event. The visit allegedly took place without proper district approval, which is required under school system policy for all outside guests.

The rapper was seen addressing students in the school gym while music played and cameras recorded the moment. The appearance quickly spread online, with videos circulating showing Boosie interacting with students and local officials during his stop in Lafayette.

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Shortly after the visit, the Lafayette Parish School System confirmed that Rollins had been placed on administrative leave pending review. Officials described the situation as a “personnel matter” and did not immediately confirm the exact reason for the disciplinary action.

Reports indicate the visit may have violated district safety and visitor protocols, which require advance screening and approval before any non-school personnel are allowed on campus.

Boosie later responded publicly, calling for the principal to be reinstated and defending the intent behind the visit, saying the principal “cared about his students” and handled security appropriately.

The situation remains under review as the school district continues its internal investigation.

For now, the school system has not announced a timeline for any decision regarding the principal’s return.