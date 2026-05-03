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Houston Hotels Slower Than Expected Ahead of World Cup

Houston’s hospitality industry is preparing for a major global spotlight as the FIFA World Cup approaches, but some local leaders say the early numbers are not matching expectations

Published on May 3, 2026

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Houston’s hospitality industry is preparing for a major global spotlight as the FIFA World Cup approaches, but some local leaders say the early numbers are not matching expectations.

According to a recent report seen on Channel 13 news, hotel officials across the city are noting that they expected a much bigger surge in bookings by this point as Houston gets closer to hosting World Cup matches.

“We thought hotels would be more packed right now,” one industry representative said, pointing to earlier projections that suggested a major spike in tourism and lodging demand ahead of the international event.

Houston was selected as one of the official host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with NRG Stadium set to welcome thousands of fans from around the world. City leaders and tourism officials have previously estimated hundreds of thousands of visitors could travel to Houston during the tournament, creating a major boost for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

However, recent hospitality data shows a more moderate booking pace than originally forecast, with some hotels still reporting available rooms for key match dates. Despite that, industry experts believe demand could rise sharply as the event gets closer and international travelers finalize plans.

Tourism officials remain optimistic, saying Houston’s global exposure during the World Cup will still bring long-term benefits, even if the booking surge is arriving later than exp

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