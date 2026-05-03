Nia Long Talks Dating Standards on Podcast

Source: Max Montgomery for Playboy / Max Montgomery for Playboy

Actress Nia Long is once again trending after sharing her unfiltered thoughts on modern dating during a recent appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

During the conversation, Long kept it real about what she expects from a man when it comes to communication — especially texting.

According to her, inconsistency is a dealbreaker.

“If you talk to me all day and then take all day to text me back, it’s over,” she explained, making it clear that she values effort, attention, and consistency early on.

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Long’s comments sparked a wave of reactions online, with many agreeing that dating in 2026 requires clear standards and communication habits that match real effort — not confusion or mixed signals.

The actress has been vocal lately about her dating preferences, emphasizing that she’s not interested in wasting time or entertaining low-effort connections. Instead, she says she prefers honesty, intention, and men who show up consistently.

As the clip continues circulating online, fans are calling her stance “real” while others debate whether modern dating has simply changed the rules.

One thing is clear: Nia Long is not lowering her stand