Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Gang Related Charges In Atlanta

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

YFN Lucci surrendered to authorities last Thursday (May 10), days after he was indicted on racketeering charges in Atlanta.

Per WSB-TV, the 30-year-old rapper is being held at the maximum-security wing of Fulton County Jail due to his celebrity and the nature of his charges.

“We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status and he is certainly in our maximum security area,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat explained.

Lucci was named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods gang in Atlanta.

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling said, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

The “Everyday We Lit” artist is already facing an unrelated murder charge in the death of a 28-year-old man last December. He surrendered to police in January and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

RELATED: YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club &amp; Recording Studio Could Land Him Back In Jail

YFN Lucci

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott To Be Honored By Parsons School…
 4 hours ago
05.18.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business…
 4 hours ago
05.18.21
20 items
Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes
 20 hours ago
05.18.21
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
10 items
10 Photos of Karrueche Tran Sitting Pretty
 22 hours ago
05.18.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To…
 23 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations…
 23 hours ago
05.17.21
4 Moments We Loved From The Urban One…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
CVS Employee Arrested After Cops Found Fraudulent COVID…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
J. Cole’s Professional Basketball Debut Is In The…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
15 items
Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen…
 1 day ago
05.17.21
5 items
2021 Urban Honors Looks We Love
 2 days ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 2 days ago
05.16.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 2 days ago
05.16.21
Lil Reese In Concert
Rapper Lil Reese, 2 Others Shot In Chicago
 3 days ago
05.15.21
10 items
Social Media Wants Fat Joe To “Lean Back…
 3 days ago
05.16.21
Photos
Close