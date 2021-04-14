Entertainment News
YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club & Recording Studio Could Land Him Back In Jail

The rapper also tested positive for opiates and marijuana, a drug test determined, which is another violation of his bond terms.

Prosecutors Want YFN Lucci Back In Jail For Allegedly Violating Bond Terms

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

YFN Lucci’s alleged visit to a strip club and the studio could land him right back in prison if prosecutors have their way.

TMZ reports that prosecutors argue the rapper violated his bond’s strict conditions by visiting the booty club and recording studio in Atlanta on the same day as he awaits trial for a murder case. According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Lucci violated the conditions of his $500,000 on the first day he was released from prison.

Bruh.

What makes this even more eye-opening is that the “Every Day We Lit” crafter visited the same strip club at the center of a gang-related shooting investigation.

To make matters worse for Lucci, prosecutors are claiming that he tampered with his ankle monitoring device because there is “lots of missing and irregular data regarding his whereabouts for extended periods of time,” TMZ reports. 

The rapper also tested positive for opiates and marijuana, a drug test determined, which is another violation of his bond terms. Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke his bond and keep him in custody until the end of his murder case.

Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, did respond to the claims telling TMZ on behalf of the rapper, “This attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies. We will zealously fight this motion as we will with every aspect of this legally flawed prosecution.”

We will see how this plays out for YFN. It’s not looking too good, honestly.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

YFN Lucci’s Visit To A Strip Club & Recording Studio Could Land Him Back In Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

