50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business Labs At 3 HISD Schools

50 Cent is continuing to make a footprint in Houston.

The rapper and entertainment mogul spoke during a press conference Monday (May 17) where he was flanked by Mayor Sylvester Turner, outgoing interim Houston Independent School District superintendent Grenita Lathan and other city officials where he revealed his G-Unity Foundation would donate $300,000 to help build advanced business labs at three HISD schools.

The schools chosen for the programs include Wheatley, Kashmere and Worthing High.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” 50 said. “Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”

The program, which will target 11th and 12th graders, is expected to serve about 50 students at any given time and deliver important lessons while keeping teens active after school.

HISD is matching the gift made by 50 as they prep to launch a 12-week, after-school course for students designed to resemble a Master of Business Administration program.

“This program is another platform to help build the leaders and workforce of the future,” Mayor Turner said. “Educational opportunities play a key role in Houston’s quality of life.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While Announcing New Discovery+ Series

Earlier this month, 50 tweeted he lives in the Bayou City now and has made plenty of fast friends and acquaintances since his arrival. He took home the Reserve Grand Champion prize during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s International Wine Competition on May 8 and realized there were plenty of big spenders in the crowd too.

50 Cent , Houston Independent School District

