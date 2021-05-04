Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While Announcing New Discovery+ Series

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

50 Cent and his frequent trips to Houston apparently have been for a reason. On Twitter Tuesday (May 4), he shared he was no longer a New Yorker and officially a Houstonian.

“I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he wrote. “Green Light Gang Boom.”

Rocking an Astros hat and standing in front of the Astrodome, the Power co-creator and mogul shared the post alongside a screenshot from Deadline highlighting his latest series, “Confessions of a Crime Queen” which will air on Discovery+.

The true crime anthology series will focus on the true story of a queenpin who created a criminal dynasty before her work became the reason for her destruction.

“As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways,” 50 said in a statement. “With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV, and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye, and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add Confessions of a Crime Queen to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Allegedly Dating His Ex

RELATED: 50 Cent Inks Deal With Starz To Develop Female Sports Agent, Hip-Hop Anthology Drama Series

50 Cent

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 7 hours ago
05.04.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
J. Cole Confirms ‘The Off-Season’ Release Date
 11 hours ago
05.04.21
The Palazzo Broadcast Studio At Lagasse's Stadium Grand Opening
Houston-Born Former NFL Safety Revealed As Kanye West’s…
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Changed His Name To “Love” –…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In…
 1 day ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther:…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially…
 2 days ago
05.02.21
Photos
Close