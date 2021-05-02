Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BeatKing Celebrates First Gold Plaque For ‘Then Leave’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
BeatKing Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

BeatKing is proof of hard work paying off at the right time.

On Friday (April 30), the Club God shared a photo of him staring at his brand new gold plaque for the single “Then Leave” featuring Queendom Come. The plaque is the first of his now decade-long career which featured club anthems such as “Crush,” “Hammer,” “BDA,” “Scream,” “Stand Behind Her,” “Throw Dat Ahh,” “THICK,” “U Ain’t Bout That Life” and more.

“Does it seem real yet?” he asks Queendom Come when she holds onto her plaque .”Does it seem real yet?! Dog, this sh*t crazy. It be – it be catching me off guard. I be like, ‘Damn.’ Cause you know it’s goin’ platinum next year, then the song with Ludacris, that muthaf*cka doin’ numbers. We got the Bone Thugs challenge … y’all got us f*cked up!”

Released on March 27, 2020, “Then Leave” quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok and more, eventually leading to BeatKing signing a deal with Columbia Records. After the ink was dry, the Club God got right back to work, hitting Atlanta to release singles with Lil Jon as well as create a tribute to Luadcris‘ “P-Poppin” with “Keep It Poppin” featuring the DTP leader himself.

Revisit the video for “Then Leave” below.

BeatKing , Queendom Come

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
BeatKing Feature Image
BeatKing Celebrates First Gold Plaque For ‘Then Leave’
 2 hours ago
05.02.21
Apple’s New AirTag Has A Very Concerning Issue…
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To…
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt…
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates
 2 days ago
04.30.21
10 items
Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis…
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Regina King: Black People Influence Fashion And Beauty…
 2 days ago
04.30.21
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz &amp 6ix9ine To Headline…
 3 days ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks…
 3 days ago
04.29.21
10 items
T-Pain Discovered Instagram’s Direct Message Hidden Folder In…
 3 days ago
04.29.21
15 items
Black Samurai Anime ‘Yasuke’ Drops On Netflix
 3 days ago
04.29.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Kodak Black and Friends
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 4 days ago
04.28.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 4 days ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 4 days ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 4 days ago
04.28.21
Photos
Close