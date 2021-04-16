BeatKing, Queendom Come & Ludacris Pay Tribute To A Strip Club Anthem With “Keep It Poppin” [VIDEO]

Music
BeatKing has made a career out of viral and beloved club music.

As much a child he is of the styles of Uncle Luke and Lord Infamous of Three 6 Mafia, he’s become his own wrecking ball of zany fun, shout and command and delivery. The slow grind, coupled with his 2020 success in “Then Leave” and “Thick” with DJ Chose led him to Columbia Records and in turn, the massive next step. For his second release of 2021, the Club God himself links with Queendom Come and Ludacris for “Keep It Poppin.”

Complete with homages to Sir Mix-A-Lot and the original “P-Poppin,” the 2021 update is right at home for BeatKing and Luda. It’s the latest in ATL collabs for the self-made Houston strip club aficionado as he teamed with Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon for “Throw Dat” in March.

“It’s crazy remaking this song with Luda,” BeatKing said of “Keep It Poppin.” “I used to watch the “P Poppin” music video at 2am on BET Uncut when I was 18 years old.”

Watch the Freddy Dang of Dang Films directed video up top.

