Big Jade On BeatKing Looking Out For Her, Turning Down Deals & More [EXCLUSIVE]

“The day I met BeatKing is the day I started taking rapping seriously.”

Big Jade is a woman who is definitely winning. The Beaumont native didn’t take rap seriously until BeatKing took an inkling to her career and it has been all systems go ever since. Peep her conversation with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios where she chats about turning down deals, being body positive, how BeatKing held her down while she served a six-month jail stint, new music and more!

Watch her “Groupies” freestyle below!

