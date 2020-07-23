Queendome Come Details Returning To Music With ‘Then Leave’ Success, Inspirations & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Texas club longevity is a real thing.

Queendom Come first came to the world’s attention when she dropped the hook for BeatKing‘s “U Ain’t Bout That Life” in 2010 and now she’s part of the Club God’s biggest song yet in “Then Leave.” From blowing up on TikTok and becoming yet another BeatKing classic (even in the middle of a pandemic), the rise of Queendom Come has its own story and history to it.

The Houston singer/songwriter checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss the popularity of “Then Leave,” how she discovered the song went viral without her even having a TikTok, how she was brought back to making music and who inspired her the most by telling her she jammed the song.

