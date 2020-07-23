CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Queendome Come Details Returning To Music With ‘Then Leave’ Success, Inspirations & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Queendom Come

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Texas club longevity is a real thing.

Queendom Come first came to the world’s attention when she dropped the hook for BeatKing‘s “U Ain’t Bout That Life” in 2010 and now she’s part of the Club God’s biggest song yet in “Then Leave.” From blowing up on TikTok and becoming yet another BeatKing classic (even in the middle of a pandemic), the rise of Queendom Come has its own story and history to it.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Houston singer/songwriter checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss the popularity of “Then Leave,” how she discovered the song went viral without her even having a TikTok, how she was brought back to making music and who inspired her the most by telling her she jammed the song.

RELATED: BeatKing Explains Signing Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia, “Then Leave” Blowing Up & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Queendom Come , then leave

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Al B. Sure! Reveals He And Kim Porter…
 5 hours ago
07.23.20
Nicki Minaj Taps David LaChapelle For “Virgin Mary”…
 5 hours ago
07.23.20
10 items
J. Cole Drops ‘Lewis Street’ Two-Pack With “The…
 6 hours ago
07.23.20
19 items
DMX Verzuz Snoop Dogg: See Who Won
 10 hours ago
07.23.20
Lil Baby Talks Racism, Police Brutality In ‘Rolling…
 10 hours ago
07.23.20
Power Winter Block Party
Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back After Draya Michele…
 23 hours ago
07.22.20
Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Turn Up The…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
9 items
9 Women We Would Like To See Join…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Kim Kardashian Acknowledges Kanye’s Having A Manic Episode,…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
10 items
Because Meek Mill?: Kanye West Talks Divorce In…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali…
 1 day ago
07.22.20
10 items
Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up…
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Drake Takes Shots At Pusha T & Kanye…
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s VERZUZ Partners Exclusively With…
 2 days ago
07.21.20
The Kardashians Are Allegedly “Upset & Concerned” Following…
 3 days ago
07.20.20
Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due…
 3 days ago
07.20.20
Photos
Close