Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]

DMX Funeral Homegoing Service Live Stream Video

@ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Hip-Hop took a giant loss with the passing of DMX on April 9. The Yonkers rap star emerged from obscene poverty to become a supernova in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a tour de force of human emotion and rapping ability. Between his torrent string of guest appearances from 1997 to his 1998 debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, X was the must-see rapper in the world.

Following the rapper and actor’s death, a stream of tributes poured in, culminating with his celebration of life and funeral, both to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 24 and 25th. The celebration of life begins at 4 p.m EST / 1 p.m. PST and is closed to the public as only family and close friends can physically attend.

You can watch the celebration of life below.

