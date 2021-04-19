Entertainment News
DMX's Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram Post

DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, shared her first post since his death on April 9, 2021. Lindstrom posted a picture of her and the “Slippin’” rapper from the first night that they met along with a loving caption.

“The first night we met and you held me close,” she said about the photo. “I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

Lindstrom and DMX shared a son together, Exodus. They had been together for nine years.

DMX died at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital after being on life support for almost a week after having a heart attack.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” read the family’s statement to PEOPLE. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX’s funeral will be live-streamed from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 24, 2021, TMZ reported.  He will have a private funeral for his family and friends on April 25, 2021.

Lindstrom and DMX got engaged in 2019 after he proposed to her at their son’s birthday party, Essence reported.  During his proposal, X revealed that he had proposed before but things had gotten rocky and now Lindstrom was wearing her engagement ring around her neck. The Yonkers, New York native then got down on one knee again and proposed to her with a new diamond ring.

If they would’ve married, it would have been DMX’s second time down the aisle. The father of 15 was married to Tashera Simmons for 14 years and their divorce was finalized in 2016. They had become estranged in 2005.

