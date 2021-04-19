Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only

The event will be live-streamed from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Fans hoping for a public ceremony for the late Earl “DMX” Simmons will have to show their love and support from their homes according to new developments. While it was recently announced that the memorial service for the legendary rapper will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, only family and close friends will be in attendance.

Reports from both Deadline and TMZ confirmed the upcoming Saturday (April 24) memorial service but it appeared by way of earlier accounts that there would be a public service held. However, TMZ got the intel that the Barclays is still operating under COVID-19 restrictions and the 19,000-seat venue is only seating at 10 percent of capacity.

The news may come as a blow to DMX’s legion of fans who hoped to pay their last respects but the pandemic has rendered large gatherings a public health risk. The following Sunday (April 25) after the memorial service in Brooklyn will be a smaller and private funeral service strictly for the family at an undisclosed location.

We’ll continue to cover the developments of the memorial service for DMX as they occur.

Photo: WENN

Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 9 hours ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 10 hours ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 13 hours ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 2 days ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 3 days ago
04.17.21
13 items
It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black…
 4 days ago
04.17.21
Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle To Black Revolutionaries…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close