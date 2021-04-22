BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Exclusive Interviews
Moneybagg Yo Details ‘A Gangsta’s Pain,’ Perfect Timing & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Moneybagg Yo Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Moneybagg Yo elevated himself to superstar status with a number of hit singles in 2020 and with his new album A Gangsta’s Pain out on Friday (April 23), Bagg taps in with J-Que of A G & A Pimp from the Houston BMW Studios to detail the new album, getting a major co-sign from Pharrell, guest features, what A Gangsta’s Pain means to him and more!

Watch the full interview below and peep the tracklist to A Gangsta’s Pain as well!

MONEYBAGG YO – A GANGSTA’S PAIN TRACKLIST

01. “Memphganistan” Feat. Kaash Paige

02. “Just Say Det”

03. “GO!” Feat. BIG 30

04. “Wockesha”

05. “Shottas (Lala)”

06. “Hard For The Next” Feat. Future

07. “If Pain Was A Person”

08. “I Believe U” Feat. TripStar

09. “Time Today”

10. “Interlude”

11. “Free Promo” Feat. Polo G and Lil Durk

12. “Hate It Here”

13. “Love It Here”

14. “Clear Da Air”

15. “Projects”

16. “One Of Dem Nights” Feat. Jhené Aiko

17. “FR”

18. “Certified Neptunes” Feat. Pharrell

19. “Change Da Subject”

20. “Least Ian Lie”

21. “Bipolar Virgo”

22. “A Gangsta’s Pain”

Moneybagg Yo

