Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

DMX Sighting At Elleven45

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history with substance abuse, checking himself into rehab in 2019 when he feared he might relapse. Recently, he spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders. He even took part in a Verzuz celebration with Snoop Dogg last July, highlighting the two’s storied careers and even rapping along to some of his favorite Snoop tracks.

During the pandemic, he openly held Bible study on his Instagram page, allowing viewers once more to see him be vulnerable, open about his battles with addiction and his continuing faith.

This story is developing.

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
19 photos
DMX

