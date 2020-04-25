CLOSE
DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study On Instagram [VIDEO]

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

Numerous people have used the global pandemic regarding COVID-19 in order to find peace and balance within the Lord. Rapper DMX, no stranger to not only bearing his burdens but being transparent with his faith, took it one step further.

On Friday, the rapper went on Instagram Live and hosted a virtual Bible study by reading several scriptures of the Bible, in particular from the book Ecclesiastes. Fans and others took to social media to not only give thanks to X for doing such a feat but also how his actions has followed in line with their personal missions of having a deeper relationship with the Lord.

He also offered a sermon to believers on how to keep your faith and hope through these unprecedented times. He explained that everything happens because of God’s will and trying to understand it would be shortchanging yourself.

X then closed out the study by giving people space to offer their lives to Christ.

The rapper has constantly battled addiction and has had run-ins with law enforcement throughout his career. For many, seeing him clear-eyed and sober is as big a victory as him releasing new music.

“When you fall down, get back up. Everyone here has been through some shit and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you,” he said in December.

RELATED: DMX Gives Sermon On Miracles At Arizona Church [VIDEO]

 

DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study On Instagram [VIDEO]  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Photos
